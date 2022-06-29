Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
29.06.2022 16:45:00
This Stock Is Set to Soar During the Next Bull Market
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is one of the most recognized brands on Earth, but the stock has disappointed investors. Shares have fallen more than 40% over the past year, and are down almost 10% over the past five years.But the company looks far different today than five years ago, and there are components of the business that are building momentum underneath the surface. The result might be an eruption during the next bull market -- and I'll show you what could make it happen.Disney has suffered from some unfortunate timing over the past few years. The company made a massive $71.3 billion acquisition in 2019 of various media assets from Fox, giving it the war chest of content it needed to launch its streaming service, Disney+.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX zur Schlussglocke im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel schwächer. Auch der DAX musste zur Wochenmitte Einbußen verkraften. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien schlossen am Mittwoch tiefer.