01.07.2022 15:08:00
This Stock Is Skating on Thin Ice. Can It Turn Things Around?
Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has flexed its financial muscle to acquire inventory while the worldwide supply chain is in disarray. Now, its inventory levels are at an all-time high, and a slowing economy could spell disaster for the sports retailer.As people returned to basketball courts and baseball fields in 2021 after a pandemic-stricken 2020, customers flocked to Dick's stores and other sporting goods retailers. Not surprisingly, the company had a banner year in fiscal 2021. Revenue for the year increased 28% to an all-time record of $12.3 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
