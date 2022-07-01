This Stock Is Skating on Thin Ice. Can It Turn Things Around?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has flexed its financial muscle to acquire inventory while the worldwide supply chain is in disarray. Now, its inventory levels are at an all-time high, and a slowing economy could spell disaster for the sports retailer.As people returned to basketball courts and baseball fields in 2021 after a pandemic-stricken 2020, customers flocked to Dick's stores and other sporting goods retailers. Not surprisingly, the company had a banner year in fiscal 2021. Revenue for the year increased 28% to an all-time record of $12.3 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading