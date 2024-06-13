|
13.06.2024 10:10:00
This Stock Is Supposed to Be the Next Chipotle, but Its Growth Rate Has Been Slowing -- Drastically
When a stock is compared to an already established high-growth stock, expectations tend to also be set high. While growth investors can sometimes buy up a stock based on that hype, there's the risk that reality doesn't quite align with those expectations. If that happens, it can set up a stock for a sell-off in the future.Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) has often been compared to Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), which has been a terrific business to invest in. In five years, investors have collected massive 340% returns from Chipotle, so it's easy to see why Cava investors may be optimistic about the much smaller stock's potential upside.But based on its latest earnings numbers, there could be some cause for concern, as Cava may not be living up to those high expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!