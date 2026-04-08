Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.04.2026 14:43:00
This Stock Is the Best Way to Buy Into SpaceX Before Its IPO, but Could You Be Better Off Waiting?
SpaceX has confidentially filed to go public, seeking to raise up to $75 billion at what has now grown to an estimated $2 trillion-plus valuation. The company, which includes its flagship rocket building and space exploration business, its low-Earth orbit satellite internet operations, the artificial intelligence (AI) lab xAI, and social media company X (formerly Twitter), is one of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) ever.But investors can gain exposure to the company before it makes its public debut. Perhaps one of the best ways to buy into SpaceX before its IPO is by investing in EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS). The satellite communications company now finds most of its value tied to its future stake in SpaceX, which means its stock price moves in line with expectations for SpaceX more than its core business operations.Investors may be anxious to get in on SpaceX before its IPO, but they may be better off waiting to take direct ownership of the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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07.04.26
|Schwankungen lassen nach: Tesla-Aktie steuert trotz vieler Projekte durch ruhigeres Fahrwasser (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|JPMorgan mahnt zur Vorsicht: Tesla-Aktie mit Abwärtspotenzial von bis zu 60 Prozent (finanzen.at)
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06.04.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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06.04.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
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06.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
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06.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht Robotaxi-Sparte vor dem Durchbruch (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.03.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.03.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.03.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.02.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.01.26
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|292,05
|-0,58%