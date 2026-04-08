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08.04.2026 14:43:00

This Stock Is the Best Way to Buy Into SpaceX Before Its IPO, but Could You Be Better Off Waiting?

SpaceX has confidentially filed to go public, seeking to raise up to $75 billion at what has now grown to an estimated $2 trillion-plus valuation. The company, which includes its flagship rocket building and space exploration business, its low-Earth orbit satellite internet operations, the artificial intelligence (AI) lab xAI, and social media company X (formerly Twitter), is one of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) ever.But investors can gain exposure to the company before it makes its public debut. Perhaps one of the best ways to buy into SpaceX before its IPO is by investing in EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS). The satellite communications company now finds most of its value tied to its future stake in SpaceX, which means its stock price moves in line with expectations for SpaceX more than its core business operations.Investors may be anxious to get in on SpaceX before its IPO, but they may be better off waiting to take direct ownership of the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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