|
05.05.2023 12:13:00
This Stock Is the Big Winner in the Collapse of First Republic Bank
Life comes at you fast in a banking crisis. Megabank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) acquired First Republic Bank in a fast-moving auction just hours after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) stepped in and seized control of the lender over the weekend. And just like that, America's second-largest bank failure is complete.If you're catching up on the news, you can read about why First Republic failed here.Those looking ahead can see what type of deal JPMorgan got and how it can impact the stock moving forward. Here is what you need to know.Continue reading
