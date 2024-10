This Stock Is Up More Than 100% in Less Than 1 Year, and Still Has Room to Run

As 2023 was winding down, more and more prominent Wall Street analysts were moving to the sidelines with Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) stock. The company's revenue was barely up 5% during the year, which isn't enough to get the attention of growth investors. Sales for its video game unit were down big. And its e-commerce segment lost a lot of money.Moreover, analysts were particularly concerned with e-commerce for Sea. It accounted for two-thirds of the company's revenue in 2023, making it undeniably important for the business. But as mentioned, it was unprofitable. And with rising competition, particularly from TikTok, it seemed like its path to growth and profits was unclear.Analysts don't provide predictions -- they provide opinions. They're well-informed opinions, but they could still be wrong. Nevertheless, a good number of investors follow recommendations from Wall Street without question. And with the analyst community on the sidelines with Sea stock, it seems many investors were unenthused with the company's prospects as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool