:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.02.2026 17:30:00
This Stock Is Vital to the Tech Industry and Could Be a Huge Winner This Year
When you talk about the global tech industry, there are two companies it cannot do without. One is ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), which I've covered before and whose lithography machines are absolutely critical in semiconductor manufacturing.The other is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) which, as of Q3 2025, controls a whopping 72% of the pure foundry semiconductor market.I've also covered Taiwan Semiconductor in comparison to Intel, but this company is worth getting an article all its own.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!