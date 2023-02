This Stock Just Became One of the Most Profitable Companies on the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

An investing theory has developed around buying stocks that get booted from the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the S&P 500 because they tend to go on and outperform both the indexes and the companies that replaced them for the next year or so. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is a case in point.The oil and gas giant was kicked off the Dow in August 2020, and one year later, it beat the index with a total return of 37% to 29%. Exxon has gone on to open a dramatic lead over the Dow in the years since, with its total return more than tripling in value versus the index, generating a 25% total return for investors.In its just-released fourth-quarter earnings report, the energy behemoth explains why it has become such a stellar stock and why it's more than just the current conditions being favorable to the industry.Continue reading