Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
29.01.2026 01:45:00
This Stock Just Took a Hit. Here's What Smart Investors Are Watching Next.
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock recently got hit with a major pullback. The company posted its fourth-quarter results on Jan. 22 and delivered sales and earnings that came in ahead of the market's expectations. The semiconductor player posted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share on sales of $13.7 billion, beating the average analyst forecast for per-share earnings of $0.08 on sales of $13.4 billion. On the other hand, the company's forward guidance came in below Wall Street's expectations. The company guided for first-quarter sales to come in between $11.7 billion and $12.7 billion, with the midpoint of that guidance range falling short of the average analyst estimate's call for sales of $12.51 billion. Meanwhile, management's forecast for a break-even quarter missed Wall Street's target for adjusted earnings per share of $0.05. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
