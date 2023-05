This Stock Market Indicator Has Never Been Worse. Here's What Could Be Coming.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You don't have to look hard to find discouraging economic and market indicators. For example, the three-month/10-year U.S. Treasury yield curve is inverted the most in decades. This typically portends bad news for the economy.But there's one stock market indicator that has never been worse. And here's what could be coming.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading