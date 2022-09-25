|
25.09.2022 13:44:00
This Stock Market Investment Strategy Made Money 100% of the Time Over the Last Century
Countless factors affect stock prices on a daily basis. Some are very broad like global events and macroeconomic trends. Others are more narrow: company-specific news or changes to analyst price targets. But all of those things affect investor sentiment to some degree, making it impossible to predict which direction a stock (or even the broad market) will move in the short term.You may hear stories about day traders who made a fortune overnight. Well, some lucky people have also become millionaires by playing the lottery, but that doesn't mean you should invest your money in lottery tickets. Several studies have shown the vast majority of day traders actually lose money, and the ones who manage to turn a profit often make less than minimum wage.Put simply, the best way to make money in the stock market is a long-term investment strategy. For instance, the S&P 500 has produced a positive return 100% of the time over any 20-year window between 1919 and 2021, according to Crestmont Research. That means patient investors who held an S&P 500 index fund for at least two consecutive decades (at any point over the last century) always made money.Continue reading
