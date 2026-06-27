Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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27.06.2026 14:30:00
This Stock Market Metric Just Hit "Extreme Fear." Warren Buffett Has 11 Encouraging Words for Investors Right Now.
Despite the market's multiple record-breaking highs over the last few months, many investors are growing concerned about potential volatility.The Fear and Greed Index is a compilation of seven market indicators and measures investor sentiment on a scale of 0 to 100. At the extremes, 75 and over is classified as "extreme greed," while 25 and under is considered "extreme fear." After peaking at 71 in early May, it sits at 25 as of this writing.While this does suggest that investors may be exercising more caution right now, it does not mean a market crash or recession is around the corner. No matter what may be coming, though, investing expert Warren Buffett can offer nervous investors some reassuring advice.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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