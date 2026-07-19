Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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19.07.2026 09:45:00
This Stock Market Warning Signal Has Only Fired 5 Times Since 1871. Here Are 2 Stocks That Survived Every Time.
Some things are so rare that they warrant attention when they occur. Investors are seeing that happen this year.The Shiller S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) CAPE (cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings) ratio, named for economist Robert Shiller, measures the S&P 500's price against inflation-adjusted earnings over a rolling 10-year period. This metric has topped 32 only five times since 1871. We're living through the fifth period right now.This elevated CAPE ratio has served as a warning signal in the past, with stock market crashes often following. However, two stocks stand out for surviving (and, ultimately, thriving) every time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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