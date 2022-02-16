|
This Stock Might Be a Great AI Play in the Defense Industry
If you're looking for an innovative space to invest in new technology trends, you may want to take a look at the defense market, which is ramping up its investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. And within that space, General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) might be worth a look. In this video clip from "The AI/ML Show," recorded on Feb. 2, Fool contributor Jose Najarro does a deeper dive into General Dynamics' operations and its recent earnings report, and shares some pros and cons about the industry.Continue reading
