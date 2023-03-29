This Stock Reminds Me of Airbnb and Etsy, but Almost Nobody Knows About It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I'm confident that most investors have never heard of manufacturing marketplace Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR). The stock has low trading volume, its shares are around their all-time low as I write this, and its market capitalization is below $700 million, which for a public company is fairly small. And yet, this obscure company reminds me of some of my favorite businesses.As an investor, I try to use pattern recognition to my advantage. But I'm not looking for chart patterns like a day trader. Rather, I'm looking for business models that can create outstanding shareholder value. And Xometry might just be one of those opportunities -- although there are two important caveats.Xometry was founded in 2013. The platform hopes to modernize the world of manufacturing. Buyers go to Xometry looking for custom manufactured goods -- manufactured through processes including 3D printing, computer numerical control (or CNC) machining, and sheet metal forming. Xometry provides a digital way to place orders and offers fast bids. These jobs are then claimed by participants in a network of third-party businesses with the appropriate manufacturing capabilities.