29.03.2023 11:35:00
This Stock Reminds Me of Airbnb and Etsy, but Almost Nobody Knows About It
I'm confident that most investors have never heard of manufacturing marketplace Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR). The stock has low trading volume, its shares are around their all-time low as I write this, and its market capitalization is below $700 million, which for a public company is fairly small. And yet, this obscure company reminds me of some of my favorite businesses.As an investor, I try to use pattern recognition to my advantage. But I'm not looking for chart patterns like a day trader. Rather, I'm looking for business models that can create outstanding shareholder value. And Xometry might just be one of those opportunities -- although there are two important caveats.Xometry was founded in 2013. The platform hopes to modernize the world of manufacturing. Buyers go to Xometry looking for custom manufactured goods -- manufactured through processes including 3D printing, computer numerical control (or CNC) machining, and sheet metal forming. Xometry provides a digital way to place orders and offers fast bids. These jobs are then claimed by participants in a network of third-party businesses with the appropriate manufacturing capabilities.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
