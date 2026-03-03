Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

This Stock-Split Stock Is a Major AI Beneficiary. But Is Its Recent Sell-Off a Buying Opportunity?
Given the broader market's recent volatility, many investors are hunting for oversold stocks. One name that has sold off aggressively over the last month and looks like an interesting opportunity to consider today is ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). Not only has the digital workflow specialist recently completed a 5-for-1 stock split, making its shares more affordable, but it has also been a prominent beneficiary of enterprise investments in artificial intelligence (AI) -- and its revenue is surging.Yet shares have been crushed, falling about 28% year to date.Is this a buying opportunity, or are shares still too expensive to call the stock a buy today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
