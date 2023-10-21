|
21.10.2023 11:50:00
This Stock-Split Stock Is Beating Both Apple and Microsoft in 2023 -- With No Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tailwind at All
The two biggest stocks on the market have grown even bigger so far this year. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have soared close to 40%, while Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is up around 23%.Investors' excitement about artificial intelligence (AI) has helped boost many tech stocks. However, you can find big winners outside of tech, too. This stock-split stock is beating both Apple and Microsoft -- with no AI tailwind at all.Sometimes, stock splits serve as key catalysts for stocks. That wasn't the case for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), though.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!