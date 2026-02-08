NOW Aktie
This Stock Up Over 900% in 10 Years Looks Like a Genius Buy Right Now
Rising 900% over the past decade is a feat that few stocks accomplish. However, thanks to a recent sell-off, this figure is a lot lower than it used to be for one stock. At its peak, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock was up an incredible 4,500%, but that's no longer the case. Huge sell-offs don't happen all that often for The Trade Desk stock, but we're at a point that has never been seen for the stock before. It's down nearly 80% from its all-time highs, but I think this stock could be a great turnaround investment in 2026.While it may be many years before it returns to all-time highs, I think the stock is far too cheap to ignore and can deliver market-crushing returns this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
