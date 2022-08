This Streaming Stock Could Make a Mighty Move In Sports Entertainment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sports entertainment and media company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) (NYSE: WWE) has had an exclusive streaming relationship with Peacock -- part of Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal segment-- since the spring of 2020. This deal has given Peacock's premium subscribers access to WWE's extensive back catalog of classic wrestling matches and the ability to view live events such as Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam. However, the WWE's weekly live programs, Raw and SmackDown, still debut on linear TV, and only arrive on Peacock a day later.During WWE's second-quarter investor call, co-CEO Nick Khan suggested the company is open to the idea of transferring the live broadcast rights for Raw and SmackDown to streaming. Here's why forging an even closer relationship could be a smart move for both WWE and Peacock.WWE last negotiated its Raw and SmackDown deals in 2018. Raw airs on USA Network -- also owned by NBCUniversal -- in a deal reportedly worth $1.3 billion over five years. Fox Corporation's FOX network broadcasts SmackDown in an arrangement worth about $1 billion, also over five years.