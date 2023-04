This Struggling Cruise Line Stock Finally Looks Like a Buy. Here's Why.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Arguably, no industry was hit harder by the pandemic than cruise lines.Cruises were completely shut down for about a year in the U.S., and while land-based travel has been relatively quick to recover along with travel stocks in general, the cruise industry has lagged behind.Of the three major cruise stocks -- Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) -- Carnival is both the largest and the worst performer since the pandemic struck. However, the company's most recent earnings report offers some hope for investors as the cruise leader could finally be ready to mount a turnaround.Continue reading