WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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14.05.2026 22:15:00
This summer’s World Cup will be no match for Taylor Swift when it comes to live events
The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, with games being played in cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Tickets went on sale in October and have sold for as much as $10,000, with the cheapest options to see the U.S. team running around $1,640.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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