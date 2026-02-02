Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
03.02.2026 00:45:00
This Super Semiconductor Company Just Struck a $6 Billion AI Deal With Meta Platforms
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is best known for having supplied the tough, scratch-resistant glass for Apple's iPhone since 2007. However, its stock has more than tripled over the last two years for a completely different reason.Corning has become a leading supplier of fiber-optic cables for data centers, which are significantly more efficient at moving information between chips and devices than their copper counterparts. As a result, these cables are in high demand from artificial intelligence (AI) developers, and in fact, Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) just placed a multi-year order worth a whopping $6 billion. Here's what this could all mean for Corning stock going forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!