This Super Semiconductor Stock Broke Records in 2022. Now, Wall Street Says to Buy It in 2023

I first began writing about Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) in mid-2021, when its share price was just $41. The stock was flying under Wall Street's radar, but it was becoming an essential service provider to the fast-growing semiconductor industry and there was a clear opportunity emerging.Axcelis stock has soared roughly 200% since then, and demand for advanced computer chips will only grow over time. In fact, some estimates suggest the sector could be worth a whopping $1.5 trillion per year by 2030. That means the world's leading producers will have to significantly expand manufacturing capacity, and Axcelis' portfolio of equipment and services will make that possible.A handful of Wall Street analysts are now covering the company with a crystal-clear bullish consensus. Here's why investors should consider buying it hand over fist.Continue reading