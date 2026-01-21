:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.01.2026 18:15:00
This Super Semiconductor Stock Crushed Nvidia in 2025, and Jan. 28 Could Be a Very Big Day for Its Investors
According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, data center operators could spend up to $4 trillion annually on upgrading their infrastructure to meet demand from artificial intelligence (AI) developers by 2030. As the supplier of the world's best chips for AI workloads, his company will benefit significantly from that spending, but so will a long list of other suppliers of chips, components, and equipment.Corning (NYSE: GLW) is one of them, and it often flies under the radar in the AI space. The company is best known for supplying the glass for Apple's iPhone since 2007, but its fiber optic cables for data centers are helping AI developers move information between chips and devices much faster than traditional copper solutions.Corning stock soared by 84% in 2025, crushing Nvidia stock, which climbed by a still-respectable 39%. The company is scheduled to report its operating results for the fourth quarter (ended Dec. 31) on Jan. 28, and they are likely to cap off the strongest year in its history. More importantly, investors will get a first look at management's guidance for 2026, which could dictate the direction of the stock from here. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!