NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
01.01.2026 11:15:00
This Super Semiconductor Stock Crushed Nvidia in 2025. Is It a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Artificial intelligence (AI) development requires an astronomical amount of computing power, which can only be delivered through large, centralized data centers fitted with thousands of specialized chips. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang predicts annual spending on this infrastructure could hit $4 trillion by 2030, creating a massive financial opportunity for hardware suppliers. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are currently the best chips in the world for AI development, but Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) alternative chips -- called AI accelerators -- are increasing in popularity among tech giants because they can be fully customized.Broadcom stock soared by 50% in 2025, comfortably beating Nvidia stock, which climbed by 36%. But is it too late for investors to board this train, or are the best gains yet to come?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
