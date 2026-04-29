AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
29.04.2026 18:15:00
This Super Semiconductor Stock Is Obliterating Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom in 2026
For the past 175 years, Corning (NYSE: GLW) has manufactured glass for everything from Thomas Edison's original lightbulb to Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone. However, Wall Street is focused on the company for a different reason right now.Corning is one of the optical fiber industry's leading innovators, and it developed a series of cables that can transmit information much faster than traditional copper alternatives. They are in extremely high demand in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, where data center operators are doing everything they can to increase processing speeds.As a result, Corning stock is sitting on a 74% gain this year already, so it's obliterating other semiconductor stocks, including Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices, which have returned between 14% and 51% so far. Corning just released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2026 (ended March 31), and it included two new deals with major AI hyperscale customers, which could fuel even more upside in its stock from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|
28.04.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Montagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.26