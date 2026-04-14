NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.04.2026 15:46:00
This Super Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner in the AI Inference Economy. It Isn't Nvidia, Broadcom, Intel, or AMD.
The artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend has been the biggest catalyst moving the stock market since ChatGPT debuted in November 2022. Ever since, hyperscalers, AI specialists, and governments have been spending boatloads of money and using huge amounts of data to train powerful large language models (LLMs). However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently pointed out that AI is now at an inflection point.Whereas previously, a large volume of AI processing power was dedicated to model training, inference -- the actual use of those models -- is poised to become the bigger driver in this space. The time to shift the focus from model training to putting those models to work in the real world seems to have finally arrived after years of huge infrastructure investments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
18:00
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|Gewinne in New York: Am Dienstagmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Dienstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
13.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Montagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)