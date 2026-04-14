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NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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14.04.2026 15:46:00

This Super Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner in the AI Inference Economy. It Isn't Nvidia, Broadcom, Intel, or AMD.

The artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend has been the biggest catalyst moving the stock market since ChatGPT debuted in November 2022. Ever since, hyperscalers, AI specialists, and governments have been spending boatloads of money and using huge amounts of data to train powerful large language models (LLMs). However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently pointed out that AI is now at an inflection point.Whereas previously, a large volume of AI processing power was dedicated to model training, inference -- the actual use of those models -- is poised to become the bigger driver in this space. The time to shift the focus from model training to putting those models to work in the real world seems to have finally arrived after years of huge infrastructure investments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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