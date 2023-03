This Supercharged Dow Stock Has a 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tough economic times are a good reminder of why it's so important to hold established, safe stocks in a portfolio and not put all of your eggs into the growth investing basket.For example, even the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a composite of 30 top stocks and itself an indicator of overall market activity, has outperformed the S&P 500, a much broader market indicator with a more varied group of stocks, over the past year. The Dow fell 7% versus the S&P 500's 12.3% loss.Athletic-wear leader Nike (NYSE: NKE) is a Dow stock that is demonstrating why it's still a winner and why investors can be confident in its continued ability to beat its competition and post strong growth.Continue reading