|
12.05.2023 23:00:00
This Supercharged Nasdaq Growth Stock Is a Magnificent Buy Right Now
The Nasdaq Composite index has recovered impressively in the past six months with a gain of 10%, and this rally has rubbed off positively on shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML).Shares of the semiconductor bellwether -- whose lithography machines allow chipmakers and foundries to manufacture advanced chips -- have surged 12% in the past six months. ASML's rally is justified given the pace at which it is growing despite a slowdown in the semiconductor equipment market, driven mainly by its huge order backlog. A closer look at the semiconductor market and ASML's key metrics suggest that its terrific rally is here to stay.ASML's earnings nearly tripled in the first quarter of 2023 to $5.31 per share from $1.88 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company reported revenue of 6.75 billion euros ($7.24 billion) during the quarter, which was a big jump over the prior-year period's figure of $3.84 billion. Those numbers crushed Wall Street's estimates of $4.62 per share in earnings on $6.96 billion in revenue.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!