This Surprising Stock Is Poised for Monster Organic Growth

Specialty organic and health-food grocer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE: NGVC) saw sales increase 3% in the third fiscal quarter. Known for its affordable prices on organic provisions, the company has a loyal customer base that seems undeterred by inflationary pressures.In order to remain competitive and gain more share of a growing organic-food market, Natural Grocers must endure supply chain struggles and onboarding expenses while keeping growth a priority. Let's look at its prospects ahead.Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers has grown into a thriving business with over 163 stores in 20 states. A founding principle of Natural Grocers -- its "always affordable" prices -- has been indispensable to the company's success.