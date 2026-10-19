This Table Explains Exactly Why Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Have Struggled to Find Stocks to Buy and Where You Can Find Great Value Stocks Right Now

Greg Abel finally broke a 14-quarter streak for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) last quarter, when he purchased more stocks for the company's marketable equity portfolio than he sold. Before Abel took over as CEO, Warren Buffett spent the last three years trimming and selling off huge positions in Berkshire's portfolio, ultimately leaving Abel with a record $369 billion in cash available to deploy.

There's a good reason Buffett struggled to find good investments. There just wasn't a lot of value in the market available to him. Even today, Abel struggles to find ways to deploy a significant portion of Berkshire's cash. While he's made a splash by adding tens of billions to the Alphabet position Buffett initiated last year, other investments have remained relatively small.

A single table explains exactly why Berkshire has struggled to find attractive opportunities in today's market, but it also highlights the opportunity for investors like you and me to find great value.

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