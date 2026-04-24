Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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24.04.2026 12:15:00
This Tech Company Is a Top AI Stock on Robinhood. I Still Can't Convince Myself to Buy It.
Popular stock trading app Robinhood keeps a list of the top stocks its users buy and sell, and it's probably no surprise that tech companies, and especially a handful of artificial intelligence (AI) companies, are among the top 10 on the list.Amid some of the more established companies, like Apple and Tesla, there are also smaller companies that are making big waves in AI, including Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR).Palantir has rocketed over 1,600% over the past three years alone, but I still can't convince myself that I should own it. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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