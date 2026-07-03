Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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03.07.2026 19:15:00
This Tech ETF Is Quietly Outperforming QQQ in 2026 -- Is There Still Time to Buy?
A lot of investors use the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) as their proxy for tech exposure in their portfolios. In reality, it's only mostly a tech exchange-traded fund (ETF).Right now, approximately 67% of the Nasdaq-100 index, which QQQ tracks, is tech. It's got all of the big artificial intelligence (AI) names like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft at the top of the portfolio. But you may not realize that by owning QQQ, you also own Walmart, PepsiCo, Starbucks, and American Electric Power. It's the non-tech exposure in the Invesco QQQ ETF that has been a drag on returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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