This Tech Founder and CEO Has Bought $158 Million Worth of His Own Company's Shares Since June. Here's Why He Can't Get Enough of the Stock.

There are a lot of reasons for insiders to sell shares of their own company's stock. There's only one reason for them to buy it.Asana (NYSE: ASAN) founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz bought $158 million worth of his own company's stock over the last five months. That's a massive amount for a company with a market cap of about $4.4 billion.To be sure, Asana shares have been beaten down by the market. The stock currently trades around 86% below its all-time high, set in late 2021. But Moskovitz certainly sees the depressed stock price as a buying opportunity. Here's why he can't get enough of his own company's stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

