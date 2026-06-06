Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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06.06.2026 14:00:00
This Tech Stock Is in a League of Its Own in AI. It's Time to Double Down on It.
The artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem has many working parts, ranging from cloud providers to chip designers to hardware makers, and more. There are many companies with their hands in the same pot, increasing the need for companies to establish a competitive advantage.One tech company, however, that stands in a league of its own in the AI world is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) --- also known as TSMC. It might not be the first company that comes to mind when you think of an AI stock, but you could argue that it's one of the most important companies in the AI world.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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