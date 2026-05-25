AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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25.05.2026 08:07:00
This Tech Stock Is Trading Below Where It Was a Year Ago -- but Its Business Has Never Been Stronger
Tech stocks have been winners in the stock market for several quarters -- despite a dip at the beginning of the year -- and many of the biggest names continue to soar.Chipmaker Nvidia is up by 65% over the last 12 months, while Alphabet is up a whopping 131%. Fellow "Magnificent Seven" members Amazon (up 28%) and Apple (up 43%) are also doing well. But there's a notable outlier -- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), known for its lucrative businesses in operating systems, software, and cloud services, is actually trading 9% lower than it did a year ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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