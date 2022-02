This Tech Stock May Be Criminally Underrated

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Collaboration software company Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) crushed its latest earnings report in several categories, but one segment's numbers especially stood out. In this episode of "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 2, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Toby Bordelon discuss how the accelerating growth in Atlassian's cloud business is showing that the company's new direction is paying off handsomely.Continue reading