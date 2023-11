This Tech Titan Is Struggling, But It Is Already Preparing for the Rebound

Texas Instruments' (NASDAQ: TXN) stock is in the dog house today, down around 25% from its 52-week highs. That makes sense, given that the technology giant's financial results have been anything but inspiring. And yet, dividend-growth investors might want to step up today, given the historically high dividend yield of 3.6% and management's insistence in supporting its costly capital-spending plans. Here's what's going on.In the third quarter, semiconductor chip maker Texas Instruments reported revenue of $4.53 billion and earnings per share of $1.85. Alone, those numbers aren't really meaningful. The top line was basically flat sequentially and down a huge 14% or so from the year-ago period. Earnings per share declined 25% year over year, dropping notably from $2.47 per share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel