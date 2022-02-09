This Technology Stock Has Tumbled 44% From Its Highs. Is It Time to Plug It Into Your Portfolio?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not that long ago, the sentence, "I'm going to be working from home tomorrow," would often draw an eye roll or an exasperated sigh from bosses. Remote work, it was feared, was nothing more than an unofficial vacation day.Then, COVID happened. A survey conducted by Owl labs found that nearly 70% of full-time employees worked remotely during the pandemic. Whether they were eager to accept it or not, businesses had to adapt to the reality of a remote workforce. And with all that working from home came a need to furnish home offices -- millions of them. Many people needed to upgrade their PC or various accessories -- a new webcam, mouse, headset, or keyboard. And one of the biggest beneficiaries of this trend was Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI).Continue reading