This Telltale Warning for Wall Street Is Back for the 4th Time in 50 Years

This has been a pretty wild decade for new and tenured investors. It began with the COVID-19 bear market crash in 2020, was subsequently followed by a ferocious bull market in 2021, and saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) plummet into their second bear market in as many years in 2022.Since 2023 began, unbridled optimism has, once again, run wild on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite are higher by 16% and 30% on a respective year-to-date basis, as of Aug. 11. Further, all three indexes, including the Dow Jones , have rallied more than 20% off of their 2022 bear market lows. By at least one definition, Wall Street is back in a bull market.However, one telltale warning for Wall Street suggests the latest running of the bulls could ultimately be nothing more than an epic bear market rally.