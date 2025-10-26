:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
26.10.2025 17:40:00
This Texas-Based Company Could Be a Strong Buy for Energy Investors
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. It has a nearly nationwide footprint of 144,000 miles of pipelines, extensive storage and export terminal capacity, and other energy infrastructure assets that support the flow of oil, natural gas, and other energy products from wells to end users. Building on its established presence, the Dallas, Texas-based company is investing heavily to expand its footprint and deliver healthy earnings growth. That could give it the fuel to produce high-octane total returns for energy investors in the coming years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
