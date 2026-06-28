Tiny Aktie
WKN DE: A3D9Z2 / ISIN: CA88770A1003
|
28.06.2026 16:44:00
This Tiny AI Stock Is Up By 680% in a Year. Is It A Buy?
The stock of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) got a lot of attention after rallying almost 681% over the past year. A little over half of that gain came in 2026 alone. Sounds like a stock worth a closer look, right?Let's take a look at what it does before making any commitment to buy shares. Here's an overview of Aehr Test Systems' involvement with the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and whether it presents a good buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!