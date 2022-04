This Tiny Fintech Is Helping Amazon Win Around the World

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) is a fast-growing fintech based in South America. The company is a cross-border payments company, one that makes it easy for companies like Amazon , Shopify, Microsoft, Uber, and Spotify to make and receive payments in emerging markets around the world .The company has over 400 merchants in its network, and its ecosystem has grown to 35 countries in South America, Asia, and Africa. Right now, the vast majority of its revenues (92%) come from its base of 15 countries in Latin America, namely Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay (its home country). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading