This Token Is the Latest Coinbase Listing, and Today's Biggest Gainer Among Top-50 Cryptos

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amid a broad crypto sell-off that saw the overall crypto market lose 2.3% of its value over the past 24 hours, Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) was a big outperformer today. This token , ranked No. 50 in market capitalization among all tokens, led the way with a 10% increase over the past 24 hours, as of 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday.News that Stacks would be listed on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and available for trading tomorrow has led to this surge. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading