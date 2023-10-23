|
23.10.2023 14:20:00
This Top 5 Buffett Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy Right Now
Many consider Warren Buffett to be the greatest investor ever. His track record leading Berkshire Hathaway certainly makes a strong case. Today, there are dozens of stocks among the company's public equities holdings. Among the top five positions that the Oracle of Omaha owns through his conglomerate, investors will see American Express (NYSE: AXP). This leading card issuer and payments network represents 6.4% of Berkshire's portfolio, worth a value of $21.5 billion as of this writing. In fact, Berkshire owns more than 20% of AmEx's outstanding shares. This top financial stock just reported strong results for its latest quarter. Let's dive deeper into AmEx's latest numbers, as well as why investors should consider adding the stock to their portfolios today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!