This Top Auto Stock Is Up 22% in 2023: Here's Why Buying It Could Be a Genius Move

Last year wasn't a particularly positive one for automotive stocks. Top companies in the space, like Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, and Tesla, saw their share prices crater. Persistent inflation, rising interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues have all contributed to the sector's latest woes, while also causing investors to sour on their stocks. But lately, one top auto stock is revving its engine. As of this writing, Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares are up 22% so far in 2023. Here's why buying the stock right now could be a genius move. For starters, it's worth highlighting that while Ferrari sells cars, it is not like your usual automobile manufacturer. Ford and GM, which dominate the U.S. market with a combined $302 billion in 2022 revenue, carry operating margins that averaged 7.5% and 4.7%, respectively, over the past decade. Moreover, these companies' revenue growth has been disappointing or downright nonexistent. Ford's revenue in 2022 was $158 billion, compared to $134 billion in 2012. And GM's revenue in 2022 was $144 billion, compared to $150 billion in 2012. Continue reading