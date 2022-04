This Top Brewer Is Pulling the Plug On Cannabis Drinks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cannabis-infused beverages are legal in Canada, and the market has been a testing ground for drink makers. Rather than waiting for the U.S. market to legalize marijuana at the federal level (which may still be years away from being a reality), beer makers can legally launch products north of the border to gauge the popularity of certain items. Constellation Brands, Molson Coors, and Anheuser Busch (NYSE: BUD) are among the big brewers to join forces with cannabis producers in recent years.While these companies have gained insights and collected valuable data from the industry's early growth stages, experimenting in this field hasn't led to instant success. One company appears to be done with the segment, at least for now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading