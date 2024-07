This Top Cruise Line Stock Just Went on Sale

One of Thursday's biggest sinkers was Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL). Shares of the popular cruise line operator fell 8%, taking on a lot of water despite what was seemingly a blowout financial performance. Royal Caribbean's second quarter exceeded expectations. The company also raised guidance.Royal Caribbean continues to be one of the market's hottest stocks. It has more than tripled since the start of last year, even after its post-earnings slide. As strong as the stock has been over the past 19 months, the fundamentals are growing even faster. The stock is cheaper than you think. Thursday's sell-off makes it an even bigger bargain. Let's take a closer look at the fresh numbers and why Royal Caribbean Stock isn't likely to stay down for long.Royal Caribbean posted its second-quarter results on Thursday morning. Revenue rose 17% to hit $4.11 billion for the three months ending in June, just ahead of the $4.04 billion that analysts were targeting. Folks are willing to pay up for a watery escape, and they're spending more now than ever to make the most of the experience once they are on board.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool