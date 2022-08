This Top Dividend Aristocrat Should Continue to Shine for Decades to Come

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) reported another excellent quarter on 7/22. The largest U.S.-based regulated electric utility by market cap posted $0.81 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), compared to $0.71 in adjusted EPS in Q2 2021. For the six months ended June 30 2022, it earned $1.54 in adjusted EPS, compared to $1.38 in adjusted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2021. NextEra Energy's consistent earnings growth is a testament to its reliable portfolio and stable long-term contract model. Here's why NextEra Energy should continue to do well for decades to come, and why it is a dividend stock worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.