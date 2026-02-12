Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
|
12.02.2026 17:27:00
This Top Dividend Stock Just Joined Meta, Tesla, Broadcom, and Berkshire Hathaway in the $1 Trillion Club
The newest member of the $1 trillion market club isn't a surprise. Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) became a part of this hallowed institution last week, joining a select cadre of mostly tech stocks. But it did so in a more traditional way -- as a leading retail chain that just keeps getting better.Although it recently switched from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq in a bid to shine a light on its tech prowess, the company still uses a traditional retailing model, and it's the only Dividend King that has made the cut to reach this exclusive club.Here's why Walmart is still so powerful after all these years, and why it should continue for many more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
